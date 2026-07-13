JAD Global Real Estate Development has officially broken ground on J188, its latest premium residential project in Al Jaddaf, thus marking a key milestone in the company’s growth and reaffirming its long-term confidence in the UAE’s real estate market.

Valued at AED250 million ($68.05 million), J188 represents the transition from vision to delivery, introducing a forward-thinking concept of urban living through neuroarchitecture and wellness-driven design.

Located in the emerging Creekfront district, the development is designed to enhance residents’ physical, mental, financial and overall well-being.

The project features one- and two-bedroom residences with dual views of the Downtown skyline and Dubai Creek Harbour, offering exceptional connectivity between two of Dubai’s most prominent destinations.

With prices starting from AED1.2 million and a flexible payment plan, J188 presents a compelling opportunity for both homeowners and investors, said the company in a statement.

J188 integrates advanced wellness features throughout, including medical-grade air filtration, acoustic optimisation, and sustainable antibacterial materials, creating a living environment that prioritises comfort, health, and balance.

Residents will benefit from a curated selection of lifestyle amenities, including a double-height lobby, co-working spaces, branded padel court, fitness and yoga studios, spa facilities, landscaped gardens, and a rooftop infinity pool with skyline views, fostering a vibrant yet tranquil community, it stated.

Mohammed Al Sheikh, CEO of JAD Global Real Estate Development, said: “The groundbreaking of J188 represents more than the start of a new development; it reflects the discipline behind how we build and reinforces our promise of excellence to our stakeholders and future residents.”

“At JAD Global, we are focused on creating long-term value through projects that are thoughtfully designed, carefully positioned, and aligned with how people want to live today,” he noted.

“As our portfolio continues to grow beyond AED 2.18 billion, our priority remains the same, to deliver developments that combine quality, wellness, and strong investment fundamentals, while contributing meaningfully to Dubai’s evolving urban landscape,” he added.

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