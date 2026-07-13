Oman’s Artificial Intelligence Special Zone shows that the country is thinking about AI in a practical and forward-looking way. It is not treating artificial intelligence only as a technology trend, but as part of a broader economic transition.

The real value of the zone will be measured by execution. If developed well, it can connect policy, infrastructure, data, talent, capital and private-sector demand into practical AI deployment across Oman’s economy. That is what makes the initiative strategically important: it gives Oman an execution layer that can turn national AI ambition into measurable economic output.

AI is often presented as a software story, but its economic impact depends on more than algorithms. Companies need power, data capacity, connectivity, regulation, land, talent and a clear path from testing to deployment. Oman is creating a dedicated environment where these conditions can work together.

The AI Zone also fits into a model Oman already understands well. Special economic zones have long been used to attract capital, support industrial growth and concentrate infrastructure around priority sectors. OPAZ oversees 23 special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities, with total committed investment reaching RO 22.4 billion. The AI Zone extends that logic into the digital economy.

Oman does not need to measure its AI opportunity against Silicon Valley or any other technology hub. Its advantage can come from strategic geography, ports, energy potential, industrial zones, long-term national planning and a growing focus on digital transformation.

The numbers point in that direction. Oman’s National Digital Economy ProgramME aims to raise the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from around 2 per cent to 10 per cent by 2040. The first phase of the AI Special Economic Zone covers around 100,000 square metres, with about RO 100 million reported in initial investment inflows. The recent agreement to develop a 150MW sustainable AI data centre also shows how digital infrastructure, energy and AI are starting to converge.

For Oman, this creates a practical opportunity. In places such as Al Duqm, Suhar, Salalah and Muscat, the question is not only whether AI companies can be attracted. The bigger question is whether AI can be connected to the sectors that already shape Oman’s economy.

A logistics company may need better forecasting. A port operator may need smarter cargo management. An energy company may need predictive maintenance. A bank may need stronger fraud detection and compliance tools. Public institutions may need faster document processing and better citizen services.

These are not abstract AI use cases. They are practical areas where better data, automation and decision-making can improve productivity. The stronger outcome for Oman would be to help these ideas move beyond experimentation and into everyday operations.

This is where the private sector becomes essential. The government can create the framework, but companies, institutions and investors turn that framework into economic activity. The main risk is familiar for many ambitious economic zones: attracting companies and infrastructure, but falling short in turning pilots into deployed products. Registrations, leased capacity and early experiments may signal momentum, but the real test is whether they become commercial tools used by local companies and institutions.

The success of Oman’s AI Zone should therefore be measured through practical outcomes: pilots launched, products commercialised, local companies adopting AI, Omani talent trained, digital infrastructure deployed and solutions developed in Oman that can later serve regional markets.

For this to happen, Oman will need more than physical infrastructure. Ports, logistics networks, energy assets, banks and public institutions all generate valuable operational data. AI companies need that data to be usable, governed and connected to real workflows. Oman also needs local engineers, data specialists, cybersecurity experts, product managers and sector professionals who understand both the technology and the industries where it will be applied.

The next economy will not be shaped only by those who announce new technologies early. It will be shaped by those who turn them into working systems. Oman’s AI Zone points in that direction.

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