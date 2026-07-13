The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), in partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East, today announced the return of Ra'idah for its second edition, scheduled to take place in September 2026 , building on the success of the first edition to advance women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while creating new pathways for capability building, business growth, and long-term economic contribution.

The second edition introduces an evolved, immersive format designed to deliver a more hands-on and impactful experience for participants. Applicants will go through a competitive selection run jointly by ADBWC and Publicis Groupe Middle East. Those selected will attend a two-day, in-person academy, work one-to-one with mentors, and compete at Falcon Tank, the programme's signature pitch competition, where the winning business campaign ideas will be awarded paid media funding.

The launch comes at a time when women-led entrepreneurship continues to gain significant momentum across Abu Dhabi's economic landscape. As Abu Dhabi further strengthens its position as a regional hub for innovation, enterprise, and inclusive economic growth, Ra'idah adds a strategic platform for the next generation of founders building globally minded businesses from Abu Dhabi.

The Year Two curriculum has been designed around the capabilities most relevant to today's business landscape. Focusing on marketing and leadership fundamentals, AI tools, content creation, and personal brand building, along with paid media strategies and campaign idea development. Sessions will be delivered by Publicis Groupe’s industry experts working at the forefront of communications, media, creativity, technology, and AI.

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said, "Empowering women-led businesses remains one of the most strategic investments we can make in the future of Abu Dhabi's economy. The launch of Ra'idah's second edition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating practical, high-impact platforms that enable women entrepreneurs to grow with confidence, scale with intention, and lead with influence.”

She added, “By combining the Council's deep understanding of Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial ecosystem with Publicis Groupe's leadership in communications, media, creativity, and emerging technologies, we are creating tangible value for our participants, while contributing to a more diverse, dynamic, and competitive private sector in the Emirate."

Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Türkiye, said, “Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council brings together two commitments we hold equally: investing in the growth of small businesses, and creating real pathways for women to build their skills, visibility, and confidence. The second edition of Ra’idah goes deeper on both. We want founders to leave with capabilities they can put to work immediately, and we want the women in this programme to feel the difference that genuine access and support can make."

Ra'idah brings together a curated cohort of women founders from across Abu Dhabi, encouraging peer learning, collaboration, and the exchange of experiences, and helping participants build meaningful and lasting professional relationships.