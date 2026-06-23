Qatar’s technology startup ecosystem is outpacing the global average on time to exit and recorded a sharp jump in venture funding last year, with a new global report positioning the country among the leading ecosystems in the Middle East and North Africa region for performance, knowledge, and funding.

The Startup Genome Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2026 places Qatar’s average time to startup exit at nine years, compared to a global average of 11.2 years.

The gap, the report states, reflects the cumulative effect of coordinated demand-side investment and points to an ecosystem moving from activation toward economic impact.

Venture capital inflows reinforced that trajectory, according to the report. Funding into Qatar-based startups reached $58.7mn (QR214mn) in 2025, nearly doubling year-on-year. Early-stage deals accounted for 93% of activity, the stage at which corporate validation and pilot opportunities carry the most weight.

The country now supports more than 300 active technology startups, backed by a network of over 22 incubators and innovation platforms facilitating engagement with corporates and public-sector buyers, the report stated.

JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome, said Qatar’s progress reflected a level of institutional coordination that most ecosystems take far longer to build.

Qatar’s progress reflects a high level of coordination across institutions,” Gauthier stated.

He added: “By aligning demand creation across government and corporates, the ecosystem is accelerating the path from innovation to commercialisation and positioning itself as a platform where startups can not only start, but scale into regional and global markets.”

The report positions the exit-speed finding within a broader global pattern. In Singapore’s fintech sector, startups reach exit in roughly six years on average against a global average of 10, a gap the report attributes to strong financial-sector demand and early bank partnerships.

In Boston’s life sciences cluster, the report stated that startups exit in approximately eight years compared to a global average of 11, driven by deep collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Qatar’s nine-year figure puts it in comparable territory, the report pointed out.

Startup Genome’s analysis identifies ecosystem value, the combined measure of startup valuations and exits, rather than programme volume as the primary lens through which Qatar now evaluates its own progress. The report also noted that the shift matters because it redirects institutional attention away from activity metrics and toward commercial outcomes.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).