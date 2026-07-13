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The European Union announced on Monday new sanctions against Sudan by targeting the country's gold trade, which it said was being used to finance the military conflict in the country.
"The decision introduces a ban on the purchase, import or transfer of gold originating in Sudan. It also bans the sale, supply, transfer or export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan," said a statement by the Council of the European Union.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began more than three years ago, and it has caused a vast humanitarian crisis.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)