The European Union ​announced on ⁠Monday new sanctions ‌against Sudan by targeting the ​country's gold trade, which it ​said was being ​used to finance the military conflict in the ⁠country.

"The decision introduces a ban on the purchase, import ​or transfer ‌of gold originating ⁠in ⁠Sudan. It also bans the ​sale, supply, transfer ‌or export ⁠of mercury and cyanide to Sudan," said a statement by the Council of the European Union.

The conflict between Sudan's army and ‌the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began ⁠more than three ​years ago, and it has caused a vast ​humanitarian ‌crisis.

(Reporting by Sudip ⁠Kar-Gupta, Editing ​by Louise Heavens)