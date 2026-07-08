Britain's jobs market downturn eased slightly last month, according to a survey ​of recruitment companies ⁠on Wednesday that showed an upturn in ‌temporary hiring and starting salaries.

The monthly Report on Jobs from accountants ​KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a trade body, showed temporary ​billings growth ​rose to a more than three-year high in June, although permanent placements contracted.

"The story of ⁠the past few months has been the pivot to temporary work," said Lisa Fernihough, vice chair advisory at KPMG.

Below are key points from the survey and relevant ​context:

• While ‌overall demand ⁠for staff ⁠weakened at the fastest pace in five months, the survey's gauge ​of permanent starting salaries hit a ‌five-month high

• Bank of England ⁠policymakers are watching pay pressures closely

• "With chief execs still facing into global uncertainty, this preference for a flexible approach to hiring means they have been able to progress shorter term projects and investment s without longer term commitments," Fernihoughsaid

• Recent business surveys suggest activity - especially in the services sector - has slowed sharply in ‌recent months after official data showed the economy ⁠grew strongly at the start of 2026

• "With ​oil prices steadying, business leaders will be hoping that the coming months bring a period of stability ​and improved economic ‌conditions where they can start to ⁠build momentum again," Fernihough added (Reporting ​by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)