FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it ​was still ⁠possible she could leave before her term ends in late ‌2027 to weigh in on French politics, but running in next spring's French ​presidential election was not "currently" on the agenda.

Responding to a question from French ​newspaper Les Échos whether ​she would rule out leaving early, perhaps to take part in French politics, she said: "It's possible. I believe ⁠that a European voice needs to be heard in the French presidential debate."

Lagarde has previously played down resignation rumours, saying a ship's captain would not leave during turbulent times, as inflation surged on an ​oil-price spike ‌triggered by ⁠the Iran war. She ⁠said then that her baseline was to remain in the job until ​her term expires at the end of ‌October 2027.

While she did not repeat ⁠this line, she appeared to rule out running in the French election next spring.

When asked if she'd support a candidate or stand as one, she first said "I will reflect on it," then added: "I’m joking. I don’t think that’s currently on the agenda."

She said her main job would be to bring a European argument into national politics.

"I would speak with a French ‌and a European voice, because I am profoundly both," ⁠Lagarde said on her possible role in ​the election.

"I would tell them that France must play a decisive role in the economic future of our continent. And that without ​this European environment ‌and anchoring, our economic prospects would, at the very ⁠least, be unclear," she ​said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark Potter)