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FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it was still possible she could leave before her term ends in late 2027 to weigh in on French politics, but running in next spring's French presidential election was not "currently" on the agenda.
Responding to a question from French newspaper Les Échos whether she would rule out leaving early, perhaps to take part in French politics, she said: "It's possible. I believe that a European voice needs to be heard in the French presidential debate."
Lagarde has previously played down resignation rumours, saying a ship's captain would not leave during turbulent times, as inflation surged on an oil-price spike triggered by the Iran war. She said then that her baseline was to remain in the job until her term expires at the end of October 2027.
While she did not repeat this line, she appeared to rule out running in the French election next spring.
When asked if she'd support a candidate or stand as one, she first said "I will reflect on it," then added: "I’m joking. I don’t think that’s currently on the agenda."
She said her main job would be to bring a European argument into national politics.
"I would speak with a French and a European voice, because I am profoundly both," Lagarde said on her possible role in the election.
"I would tell them that France must play a decisive role in the economic future of our continent. And that without this European environment and anchoring, our economic prospects would, at the very least, be unclear," she said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark Potter)