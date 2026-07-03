GEMS School of Research & Innovation (SRI) has launched its Motorsport Academy aimed at developing future champions on and off the track.

The region’s first comprehensive motorsports academy within a school environment academy uses a unique multidisciplinary approach that combines motorsports, education, technology, and well-being to provide a clear pathway from first experience behind the wheel to competitive racing and into the world's most innovative industries.

Launching in September 2026, the academy will welcome students from Year 4 to 9 who are interested in exploring the many opportunities within modern motorsport – from race driving and engineering to data analytics, media, simulation, automotive design, sports science, marketing and entrepreneurship.

The launch comes at a time when motorsport is increasingly recognised as much more than a spectator sport. Today, it is one of the world's most advanced high-performance industries, combining engineering, artificial intelligence, simulation, sustainability and human performance, while creating new opportunities for the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. At the same time, the UAE has emerged as a regional hub for motorsport, supported by world-class facilities, international racing events and growing grassroots participation, making this a natural moment to introduce a programme that connects classroom learning with real-world industries and future careers.

Dino Varkey, GEMS Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “At GEMS, we believe education should help young people discover their passions and connect learning to the opportunities of the future. Motorsport brings together engineering, technology, teamwork, leadership and performance in a uniquely powerful way, and the GEMS SRI Motorsport Academy gives students the opportunity to explore all of these disciplines through authentic, real-world experiences.”

The academy is built around seven interconnected pillars: Race Driving, Engineering & Technology, Health & Fitness, Team Management & Teamwork, Sponsorship & Marketing, Media Skills, and E-Sports & Simulators.

Joshua Levenson, Director of Futures at GEMS SRI, said: "This is about much more than developing racing drivers. It is about inspiring curiosity, building confidence and helping students discover pathways that could shape their futures. We want to create a holistic learning experience that develops technical skills alongside communication, leadership, resilience and problem-solving. This launch strengthens the school’s reputation for innovation and excellence."

The foundation stage introduces students to motorsport in a safe, fun and structured environment to foster confidence and a love for the track. This will be done through professional coaching, rental kart experiences at Dubai Kartdrome and school-based learning that includes simulator driving, engineering fundamentals, fitness and wellbeing, classroom theory and motorsport values. The academy aims to provide opportunities for students to move into more advanced levels of training, including performance development on race karts, simulator analysis, vehicle dynamics and physical preparation. Future phases of the Academy are expected to include opportunities for students to represent Team SRI in competitive karting events and participate in an expanded ecosystem that encompasses engineering, media, performance and wider motorsport pathways.

The academy’s ambassadors – GT racing driver Ollie Millroy and former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos – bring in-depth expertise, proven results, and a shared passion for developing the next generation of motorsport legends into the mix. They will mentor aspiring champions, elite performance education, and motorsports career guidance, in addition to delivering guest masterclasses.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

