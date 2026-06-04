ABU DHABI - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, has signed a partnership with Numou, a subsidiary of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, ADGM, to expand financing pathways for innovative businesses supported by MBRIF and further strengthen support for startups and high-potential companies across the country.

Under the partnership, innovative businesses supported by MBRIF will gain broader access to financing options through Numou’s digital marketplace, alongside workshops and community sessions focused on financing awareness. These efforts are intended to give founders practical guidance on the financing landscape and help them make more informed decisions as they grow. The agreement will also create a two-way referral pathway, enabling eligible startups referred through Numou, where relevant, to be considered for MBRIF’s Guarantee Scheme and Innovation Accelerator.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry’s representative at MBRIF, said, “Strengthening access to financing is a critical part of enabling innovative businesses to expand operations and contribute more meaningfully to the UAE’s economic future.

Our partnership with Numou reflects MBRIF’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality financing solutions and strategic resources that open up new market opportunities for innovators, enabling them to grow with confidence and contribute meaningfully to building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

This collaboration also reflects Numou’s continued evolution in enhancing how financing is accessed and deployed, with a growing emphasis on linking funding more closely to verified business activity and commercial opportunities. By enabling more transparent, data-informed interactions between SMEs and financing providers, Numou is supporting more effective capital allocation and strengthening the foundations of a resilient and growth-oriented SME ecosystem in the UAE.

Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou, stated, "Our partnership with MBRIF marks an important step in advancing the UAE’s vision to strengthen how SMEs access and utilise financing within the business ecosystem. As Numou continues to evolve, we are focused on connecting financing more directly to real economic activity, supported by deeper data-driven insights that enhance transparency and decision-making.

By working closely with MBRIF, we are reinforcing Numou’s commitment to enabling SMEs, particularly innovation-led businesses, to access the right capital at the right time, empowering them to grow, scale, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s resilient and diversified economic agenda."