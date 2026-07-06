DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 72% of the project to develop and upgrade the existing nol system, currently operating on card-based ticketing (CBT), into a digital payment system powered by account-based ticketing (ABT).

The upgraded system will be the latest and most advanced of its kind, keeping pace with global developments in digital payments and financial technology in line with international best practices. All phases of the project are scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The nol system upgrade marks a strategic step in RTA’s comprehensive digital transformation journey and represents a strategic investment in the future of digital services. It will enable RTA to develop a unified, more integrated payment ecosystem linking various modes of transport and services, while delivering the highest levels of operational efficiency and customer convenience.

“The project aligns with the vision of the leadership to harness advanced technology to simplify government services, enhance the customer experience, and make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work and move around.”

Al Tayer added: “The new system will deliver a step change in the customer experience by expanding payment options and enabling modern, diverse payment methods, streamlining procedures and making services easier to access. It also reinforces nol card’s position as one of the most advanced and comprehensive digital payment solutions, supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy, and strengthens integration across various economic and service sectors, making nol an everyday payment tool that supports Dubai’s drive towards the digital economy and smart cities.

“Given the scale of the project, it has been divided into three main phases. The first will see the launch of QR code ticketing through digital channels. The second will involve the rollout of the new generation of nol cards, powered by new technologies and aligned with global standards, ensuring compatibility with bank card technologies and automatic digital linkage to customer accounts when a new card is purchased. The third phase will complete the system upgrade to accept other payment methods, such as bank cards and digital wallets, for the payment of public transport fares in Dubai.”

Al Tayer added, “The nol system upgrade will offer customers a wide range of features and benefits, including the creation of customer accounts, linking nol cards to accounts, adding nol cards to smartphone digital wallets, purchasing tickets via QR code technology through digital channels, and applying flexible fares across public transport modes.

“Through the new system, customers will be able to create accounts, link their own nol cards and those of family members, manage profiles, allocate top-up amounts to each linked card, and activate automatic top-up through bank account linkage. They will also be able to view daily transaction statements, block cards and recover balances seamlessly.”

The upgrade of systems, devices and smart kiosks at public transport stations will support the new payment technologies, enabling customers to pay public transport fares through a variety of methods, including QR code tickets, the new generation of nol cards, bank cards and digital wallets.

The new system will also expand the use of nol cards beyond public transport through these new technologies. Customers will be able to use the new generation of nol cards for shopping across various digital channels and at retail outlets across the UAE, in the same way as bank cards.

RTA launched the nol system on 9th September 2009, coinciding with the launch of Dubai Metro, to facilitate mobility for all public transport users. RTA has recently introduced several development initiatives for nol cards, including the nol Student Package, in collaboration with the International Student Identity Card Association (ISIC Association), which provides dedicated discounts for students worldwide.

RTA also launched promotional and incentive-based nol Travel cards for tourists and residents, and enabled nol card payments for soft mobility modes, namely e-scooters, enhancing integration with public transport and supporting the first- and last-mile strategy. The use of nol cards to pay soft mobility fares is considered one of the pioneering applications worldwide.