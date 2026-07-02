Bahrain - A high-level ministerial committee has approved a draft law regulating the railway sector in Bahrain as part of ongoing efforts to complete the legislative and regulatory framework required for the planned GCC network.

The Ministerial Committee for Development Projects and Infrastructure tasked the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry with circulating the draft to relevant entities to obtain their views.

The committee, which met yesterday, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

It noted the progress of Phase Three (A) of the Bahrain International Airport Access Roads Development Project following the commencement of bridge deck concreting works by the Works Ministry, with the project reaching 47 per cent completion.

It further reviewed the co-ordination between the ministry and the traffic authorities, which resulted in the operation of 42 new parking meters in the Diplomatic Area.

The Deputy Prime Minister directed officials that the initial phase be evaluated in preparation for accelerating the installation of the new parking meters across the kingdom and extending the benefits of their advanced features.

The committee also highlighted the importance of specialised conferences in keeping pace with developments in digital infrastructure.

It commended the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry for organising the Bahrain Smart Cities Conference 2026, with the participation of public and private sector representatives from Bahrain and the GCC.

The committee also reviewed technical aspects of the King Faisal Highway Development Project and tasked the Works Ministry with proceeding with implementation in accordance with the project timetable while undertaking additional traffic studies and presenting the findings to the committee.

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