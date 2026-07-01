MUSCAT - Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, and CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, headquartered in France, have signed a Framework Agreement to develop, manage, and operate a multipurpose logistics terminal in Sohar.

The agreement was signed during the official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France. It reflects the growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

This partnership establishes a long-term strategic collaboration between the two organizations, combining their capabilities and expertise to enhance Oman's ports as key global trade hubs, strengthen operational efficiency, and deliver superior service to customers across the region. The partnership provides the framework for the development of a $400 million new multipurpose logistics terminal in Sohar, which will enhance advanced integrated logistics services, and supply chain solutions and will contribute to reinforcing new regional and international trade corridors, increasing cargo handling volumes, and solidifying Omani ports' connections to global shipping networks and key international markets.

Eng Abdulrahman al Hatmi, Group CEO of Asyad Group, commented: "This partnership reflects Asyad Group's vision of building strategic collaborations with major global companies to enhance the commercial attractiveness of Omani ports and maximize the economic value of their assets. This cooperation will open new horizons for attracting trade flows and quality investments to ports, and free and economic zones, and strengthening Oman's position in global supply chains, in support of the Sultanate's objectives to establish its position as a pivotal center for trade and logistics services at the international level."

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, said: “This partnership with Asyad Group marks an important step in the development of our logistics and port activities in the Gulf. By developing a new logistics terminal at Sohar, we will strengthen regional connectivity while securing reliable inland access to key trade corridors. It will ensure greater resilience and efficiency for our customers’ supply chains. It also reflects our confidence in Oman’s long-term vision and our commitment to strengthening its position as a strategic gateway connecting the Gulf to global markets”

Asyad Group operates an integrated logistics ecosystem spanning more than 76 cities in 24 countries worldwide. This ecosystem is supported by a diverse maritime fleet of over 100 vessels, with services extending to more than 90 destinations globally and connecting over 200 commercial ports. In addition, Asyad operates and manages a number of ports, free and economic zones, reflecting the accelerated growth of its business portfolio and the expansion of its logistics services globally.

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