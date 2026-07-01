The Saudi Power Procurement Company (Principal Buyer), acting as the Principal Buyer under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, has prequalified 27 leading developers including global utility majors EDF, Kepco and Marubeni as well as regional heavyweights Masdar and Acwa for its second group of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects - comprising six Independent Storage Provider (ISP) projects - with a total capacity of 12,000 MWh across six locations in the kingdom.

Each project will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the winning consortium holding 100% equity in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to develop and operate the Independent Storage Provider (ISP) project, said Principal Buyer in a statement.

Each SPV will enter into a Storage Services Agreement with the Principal Buyer.

Saudi Power Procurement Company said the combined capacity of Group 2 BESS projects is 3000 MW, for a 4-hour storage duration (12,000 MWh), comprising the following projects:

*The 500MW / 2000MWh Samha BESS ISP, Site Location: Qassim province, KSA.

*The 500MW / 2000MWh Al-Leeth BESS ISP, Site location: Makkah province, KSA.

*The 500MW / 2000MWh Al-Henakiyah BESS ISP, Site location: Madinah province, KSA.

*The 500MW / 2000MWh Khulis BESS ISP, Site location: Makkah province, KSA.

*The 500MW / 2000MWh Sadawi BESS ISP, Site location: Eastern province, KSA.

*The 500MW / 2000MWh Ashyrah BESS ISP, Site location: Makkah province, KSA.

The Group 2 BESS program comprises six Independent Storage Provider (ISP) projects, each with a capacity of 500 MW / 2,000 MWh, to be developed under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. Successful bidders will establish special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enter into long-term Storage Services Agreements with SPPC.

The six battery energy storage projects included in the tender are:

*Samha BESS ISP – 500 MW / 2,000 MWh (Qassim Region)

*Al-Leeth BESS ISP – 500 MW / 2,000 MWh (Makkah Region)

*Al-Henakiyah BESS ISP – 500 MW / 2,000 MWh (Madinah Region)

*Khulis BESS ISP – 500 MW / 2,000 MWh (Makkah Region)

*Sadawi BESS ISP – 500 MW / 2,000 MWh (Eastern Province)

*Ashyrah BESS ISP – 500 MW / 2,000 MWh (Makkah Region)

According to SWPC, the qualified applicants include a mix of leading international developers, utilities, renewable energy companies, battery technology providers, and regional investors.

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