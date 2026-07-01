MUSCAT - Oman's Platform for Smart Manufacturing (Ectron), a subsidiary of the National Energy Centre (NEC), has signed a strategic partnership with France's Sagemcom to localise the production of smart metering technologies and strengthen the Sultanate of Oman's advanced manufacturing sector.

The agreement was signed by Salah Abdullah al Zakwani, Chief Executive Officer of NEC, and Ahmed Selmani, President of Sagemcom.

The partnership aims to transfer expertise in smart metering and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to Oman while supporting the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imported equipment.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the production of smart electricity and water meters, combining Ectron's manufacturing capabilities with Sagemcom's expertise in smart grid technologies, data management systems and remote monitoring solutions.

Located in Rusayl Industrial City, Ectron is the first smart meter manufacturing facility of its kind in Oman. The project was established with an investment of approximately $10 million and is expected to generate business worth around $350 million over the next eight years.

The facility is being developed by the National Energy Centre in partnership with the Social Protection Fund, Shumookh Investment & Services SAOC and Modim.

Sagemcom, headquartered in Paris, operates in more than 50 countries and has over 25 years of experience in smart electricity, water and gas metering technologies.

Officials said the partnership is expected to create employment opportunities for Omanis in engineering, electronics and smart manufacturing while strengthening local supply chains and increasing in-country value.

The project also aims to position Oman as a regional manufacturing and export hub for smart metering solutions serving GCC, Middle East and African markets under the "Made in Oman" brand.

The initiative supports Oman Vision 2040 by promoting industrial localisation, digital transformation, sustainable energy and knowledge-based industries, while reinforcing the Sultanate's ambitions to become a regional centre for advanced manufacturing technologies.

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