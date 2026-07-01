DUBAI - Libya's OLA ​Energy ⁠Holdings has signed an ‌agreement to acquire TotalEnergies' ​assets in Ethiopia, the Tripoli-based ​Libyan government said ​on Tuesday in a statement.

The acquisition ⁠includes about 120 fuel stations, a fuel storage terminal with ​a ‌capacity of ⁠13,000 ⁠cubic metres and related commercial and ​operating ‌activities, the ⁠statement said, adding the deal will makes OLA Energy the largest foreign company in Ethiopia's fuel retail market.

OLA Energy is ‌a wholly owned subsidiary of ⁠the Libya ​Africa Investment Portfolio (LAIP), which operates in 17 ​African countries.