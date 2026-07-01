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DUBAI - Libya's OLA Energy Holdings has signed an agreement to acquire TotalEnergies' assets in Ethiopia, the Tripoli-based Libyan government said on Tuesday in a statement.
The acquisition includes about 120 fuel stations, a fuel storage terminal with a capacity of 13,000 cubic metres and related commercial and operating activities, the statement said, adding the deal will makes OLA Energy the largest foreign company in Ethiopia's fuel retail market.
OLA Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio (LAIP), which operates in 17 African countries.