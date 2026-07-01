Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) unveiled the prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets on Tuesday, June 30th.

The price of packaged rice climbed by 2.9% to EGP 34.7 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour declined by 3.8% to EGP 25.7 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar retreated by 8.1% to EGP 33.1 per kilogram, while the price of sunflower oil rose by 0.6% to EGP 102.4 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, the price of tomatoes dropped by 13.8% to EGP 23 per kilogram, whereas potatoes amounted to EGP 15.8 per kilogram.