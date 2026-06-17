Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets saw mixed movements on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) of the Egyptian Cabinet.

Packaged rice increased by 3.2% on a daily basis to EGP 34.8 per kilogram, while packaged flour also rose 3.2% to EGP 26.2 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, packaged sugar declined by 0.5% to EGP 33.4 per kilogram, and sunflower oil fell 1% to EGP 100.4 per kilogram.

The price of packaged beans remained unchanged at EGP 61.2 per kilogram, while packaged pasta rose by 0.9% to EGP 32.2 per kilogram.

In the vegetable segment, tomato prices dropped 3.3% day-on-day to EGP 25.1 per kilogram, despite posting an annual increase of 118.1%.

Onion prices climbed 3.7% to EGP 14.5 per kilogram, while potatoes rose 0.7% to EGP 15.3 per kilogram, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 36.7%.

Cucumber prices increased by 4% to EGP 21.7 per kilogram, while lemons recorded a 4.3% daily rise to EGP 45.7 per kilogram, although their price remained 37.1% lower than a year earlier.