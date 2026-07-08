Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market dropped on July 7th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate fell by 2% to EGP 20,879 per ton. Likewise, a ton of ammonium nitrate declined by 1.1% to register EGP 25,426.

Urea was priced at EGP 25,964 per ton, reflecting a daily drop of 2.3%.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement rose by 1.9% to EGP 4,118, whereas a ton of investment-grade steel edged down by 0.6% to EGP 38,109.

Finally, Ezz Steel also recorded a 1% daily fall to EGP 39,807 per ton.