Arab Finance: Prices of building materials and fertilizers fluctuated on Tuesday, June 30th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate recorded EGP 19,017, marking a daily decline of 0.7%.

Likewise, the price of a ton of ammonium nitrate retreated by 0.4% to EGP 25,934.

A ton of urea amounted to EGP 26,454, reflecting a daily fall of 1.7%.

In the building materials sector, the price of grey cement increased by 1.3% to EGP 4,103 per ton.

The investment-grade steel climbed by 0.7% to EGP 38,612 per ton.

Ezz Steel remained stable at EGP 40,168 per ton.