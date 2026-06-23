Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian local markets on Monday, June 22nd, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate amounted to EGP 19,505, marking a decrease of 6.5% on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the price of ammonium nitrate fell by 0.2% to EGP 25,395 per ton.

The price of urea also declined by 0.8% to EGP 26,022 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement hit EGP 3,982, registering a daily decrease of 1.2%.

The price of investment-grade steel reached EGP 38,564 per ton, while the price of a ton of Ezz steel rose by 1.2% to EGP 40,330.