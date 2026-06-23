Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic food commodities and vegetables on Monday, June 22nd.

The price of packaged rice reached EGP 33.8 per kilogram, marking a decrease of 1.2% on a daily basis, while the price of flour fell by 4.7% to EGP 25.7 per kilogram.

Sugar was priced at EGP 34.3 per kilogram, with a daily drop of 2.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of sunflower oil remained stable at EGP 102.6 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, the price of tomatoes retreated by 3.8% to EGP 22 per kilogram, while potatoes rose by 2.4% to EGP 15.2 per kilogram.