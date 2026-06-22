Arab Finance: Prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables dropped on Sunday, June 21st, 2026, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice reached EGP 34.3 per kilogram, marking a daily fall of 0.1% daily.

Packaged flour also retreated by 5% to EGP 26.9 per kilogram, while sugar was priced at EGP 35.2 per kilogram.

The price of sunflower oil amounted to EGP 102.7 per kilogram, a daily decrease of 1.2%.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes declined by 8.7% to EGP 22.8 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the price of potatoes went up by 0.6% to EGP 14.6 per kilogram.