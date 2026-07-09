Mahdah – Buraimi governorate has launched its first integrated investment project dedicated to fruit cultivation, marking a new step in strengthening Oman’s food security and attracting private investment into the agricultural sector.

The project, located in Al Zaroub in Mahdah, has an investment value of more than RO171,000 and will cultivate, produce and market figs, lemons and mangoes. Developed in partnership with the private sector, it aims to maximise the use of natural resources while supporting sustainable agricultural development and boosting the local economy.

Dr Ahmed bin Saif Al Amri, Director General of Agricultural Fisheries and Water Resources in Buraimi governorate, said the project has achieved more than 80% completion of its cultivation programme, reflecting the efficient implementation of modern farming techniques.

Planting began in March 2025, with the project reaching commercial production by October 2025, underlining the effectiveness of its planning and execution.

Spread across 30 acres, the farm currently includes around six acres of lemon trees, 5.5 acres of fig trees and two acres of mango trees. Work is also under way to prepare a further seven acres for a new fig orchard, expanding production capacity.

Al Amri said the diversified crop mix would ensure a steady supply of fresh, high-quality produce to local markets while strengthening the competitiveness of Omani agricultural products.

He invited investors, entrepreneurs and companies to explore opportunities in Buraimi, highlighting the governorate’s strategic location, fertile land and favourable investment environment.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with the Governor’s Office and other relevant authorities, continues to facilitate investment procedures, provide technical and advisory support, and address challenges facing investors as part of efforts to expand sustainable agricultural investment in the sultanate.