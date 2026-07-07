MUSCAT: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has praised Oman’s beekeeping sector as a model for strengthening food security, sustainability and rural economic development, while commending the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for its strategic leadership.

The recognition came at the conclusion of the project, 'Strengthening the Capacities of Small and Medium Enterprises for Sustainable and Economic Beekeeping in the Sultanate of Oman,' implemented in collaboration with the ministry and Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO).

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony, Dr Thaer Yaseen, FAO Representative in Oman, described the initiative as a model of effective collaboration between the government, the private sector and international organisations.

"This project is not merely a development initiative; it is a strategic investment in Oman’s food security and food sovereignty," he said.

Held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, the ceremony marked a significant milestone in Oman's efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen national food systems.

Among the project's key achievements were the development of the first scientific specification for Omani honey, the launch of a dedicated digital platform, and the publication of a comprehensive Honey Guide. These initiatives are expected to enhance product quality, strengthen market competitiveness, and create new opportunities for investment and exports.

Dr Yaseen said the project has laid the foundation for a modern, innovation-driven beekeeping sector through capacity building, skills development, national quality standards and digital transformation.

"Investing in beekeeping has proven to be a strategic decision that enhances food security, supports economic diversification and strengthens the competitiveness of national products," he said.

He added that the project's success reflects Oman’s integrated development approach, combining sound policies, investment in human capital and strong partnerships.

"We are not just developing a traditional sector; we are building a modern ecosystem based on innovation and knowledge. The achievements of this project position Oman’s beekeeping sector on a competitive path regionally and internationally," he said.

Experts noted that Oman’s experience has positioned Oman as a regional model for integrating agriculture with sustainability and innovation.

Closing the event, FAO acknowledged the contributions of beekeepers, technical experts and project partners, stressing that the initiative marks the beginning of a new phase for the sector rather than the end of a project.

The organisation also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Oman’s efforts to build more sustainable and resilient food systems through continued collaboration and partnership.

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