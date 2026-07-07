Muscat – Oman is expected to experience hotter-than-normal temperatures and below-average rainfall over the next three months, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has forecast, as much of the sultanate continues to endure intense summer heat with temperatures climbing above 48°C.

According to the CAA’s seasonal outlook for July, August and September 2026, temperatures across most governorates are likely to remain above the long-term average, while rainfall is forecast to be below normal in this period.

The authority said elevated temperatures are expected to persist into September, despite the gradual transition towards autumn.

The seasonal outlook also points to drier-than-normal conditions. Rainfall during July and August is projected to remain below the historical average across most regions, with the deficit expected to continue into September.

The authority said the seasonal outlook provides a broad indication of expected weather trends and should be considered alongside daily and medium-range forecasts, as local weather conditions may still change due to atmospheric developments and weather systems affecting the region.

The outlook comes as several parts of Oman recorded extremely high temperatures over the past 24 hours. Data from the CAA’s meteorological stations showed that Hamra Ad Duru registered the country’s highest temperature at 48.3°C.

Other areas experiencing intense heat included Muqshin with 47.7°C, Samail at 47.1°C, Fahud at 47.0°C and Sunainah at 46.9°C, while Ibri and Mukhayzinah each recorded 46.7°C. Al Awabi and Marmul followed closely at 46.5°C.

Meanwhile, Jabal Shams recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the sultanate at 15.8°C. Other cooler locations included Dhalkut (21.1°C), Qairoon Hairiti (21.2°C), Saiq (21.9°C), Jaaloni (23.9°C) and Salalah (24.9°C).

The CAA said it will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and issue regular forecasts and advisories, urging the public to follow official updates for the latest information on weather developments across the sultanate.

Government authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions during periods of extreme heat by avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours between noon and 4pm. People are advised to drink plenty of water, wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing, use sunscreen when outdoors, and avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

Motorists are also encouraged to ensure that vehicle cooling systems are functioning properly and to never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, even for a short period, as temperatures inside cars can rise rapidly to dangerous levels.

Highest temperature

Hamra Ad Duru 48.3°C

Muqshin 47.7°C

Samail 47.1°C

Fahud 47°C

Sunainah 46.9°C

Lowest temperature

Jabal Shams 15.8°C

Dhalkut 21.1°C

Qairoon Hairiti 21.2°C

Saiq 21.9°C

Salalah 24.9°C