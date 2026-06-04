Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office (Met Office ) issued a set of public health guidelines aimed at preventing sunstroke and heat-related illnesses as soaring summer temperatures continue to affect various parts of the Sultanate of Oman.

The guidance, released amid intensified heat conditions, warns that prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during peak afternoon hours, can lead to serious health complications, including heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

According to the Met Office, sunstroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature, resulting in a rapid rise that may cause symptoms such as dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness.

People have been urged to avoid outdoor activities between midday and late afternoon, when temperatures are at their highest, and to plan necessary movements during early morning or evening hours instead.

The guidelines also stress the importance of staying hydrated by drinking sufficient water regularly throughout the day, even in the absence of thirst.

People are further advised to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and to use protective accessories such as hats or umbrellas when exposed to the sun.

The advisory highlights the need for regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, particularly for outdoor workers and individuals engaged in physically demanding tasks. Employers have been encouraged to ensure adequate rest periods and provide access to drinking water at work sites.

Motorists and the public have been reminded not to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, warning that internal temperatures can rise rapidly to dangerous levels within minutes.

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