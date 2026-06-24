Muscat : The Energy and Mining Committee at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry reviewed, during its first meeting of this year, the latest developments related to the energy and mining sectors. The meeting also focused on discussing matters related to the marketing of gypsum and chromite ores outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Abdullah bin Masoud Al Harthi, OCCI Board Member and Chairman of the Energy and Mining Committee, in the presence of a number of committee members, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Muscat.

The meeting discussed key observations and views received from a number of companies operating in the sector regarding the economic, operational, and legal implications associated with the mechanisms for marketing and exporting gypsum and chromite ores. Emphasis was placed on the importance of achieving a balance between regulatory objectives and maintaining the competitiveness and sustainability of companies, in a manner that ensures the continuity of supply chains and existing trade relations with external markets.

The committee also addressed challenges related to low-grade chromite ore, a significant portion of which is produced locally with a concentration level below 36 percent. The committee stressed the importance of clarifying the mechanism for dealing with such ores and exploring opportunities to benefit from them through processing or local manufacturing, thereby contributing to increased value addition and maximising the sector’s economic returns.

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