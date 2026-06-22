Muscat --- The Ministry of Finance announced today the finalaccount of the actual performance results of the State's General Budget for thefiscal year 2025. The results closely aligned with the approved estimates atthe beginning of the same year; public revenues were estimated at approximatelyRO 11.180 billion, and public spending was estimated at about RO 11.800billion, resulting in an estimated projected deficit of around RO 620 million.

Theactual financial performance of the State's General Budget for 2025 indicatedan 8 percent increase in public revenues compared to the approved budgetestimates, reaching RO 12.122 billion. This increase is attributed to the risein oil and gas revenues.

Conversely,the actual public spending volume by the end of 2025 witnessed a 7 percentincrease, recording approximately RO 12.583 billion. This was driven byincreased social spending and support aimed at stimulating economic activity,which included an increase in subsidies for petroleum products, support for theelectricity sector, and a rise in development spending to accelerate the paceof work on ongoing developmental projects.

Asa result, the realized deficit decreased by 26 percent compared to the approvedbudget, amounting to approximately RO 461 million.

Regardingoil revenues, the State's General Budget at the end of 2025 recorded an 11percent increase in total oil revenues (oil and gas) compared to the approvedbudget, amounting to approximately RO 8.481 billion. Net oil revenues during2025 reached about RO 6.640 billion, rising by 14 percent from the net oilrevenues estimated in the 2025 budget of roughly RO 5.830 billion. This isattributed to the increase in average oil prices in global markets, as theaverage realized oil price reached approximately USD 72 per barrel, compared tothe approved price of USD 60 per barrel in the 2025 budget.

Theaverage production of oil and oil condensates reached about 999,000 barrels perday, compared to the budget estimate of approximately 1,001,000 barrels perday. This confirms the government's commitment to the voluntary reductionmandated by the OPEC Plus organization.

Netgas revenues amounted to about RO 1.841 billion, recording a 4 percent increasecompared to the approved budget estimates of approximately RO 1.777 billion.This is attributed to the rise in the average selling price of liquefiednatural gas (LNG) from USD 5.41 to about USD 7.49.

Totalnon-oil revenues by the end of 2025 reached approximately RO 3.641 billion, anincrease of RO 68 million compared to the approved budget. This encompassesabout RO 3.602 billion in current revenues and approximately RO 39 million incapital revenues and recoveries.

Onthe spending side, current expenditures increased by 2 percent by the end of2025, recording about RO 8.726 billion compared to the approved 2025 budget ofroughly RO 8.555 billion. Defense and security expenditures accounted for aboutRO 3.066 billion, civil ministries' expenditures stood at roughly RO 4.780billion, and public debt service amounted to about RO 880 million.

Totaldevelopment expenditures for ministries and civil government units, along withexpenditures for projects with a developmental impact, surged by 38 percent,registering about RO 1.577 billion compared to the approved 2025 budget. Thisis attributed to the increased financial liquidity allocated to the developmentbudgets of government units and governorates for 2025 in order to acceleratethe implementation of development projects approved in the Tenth Five-YearDevelopment Plan (2021-2025).

Spendingon the infrastructure sector accounted for about 43 percent of the total actualdevelopment spending for 2025. This was followed by spending on the socialinfrastructure sector at 40 percent, the service production sector at 12percent, and the commodity production sector at 5 percent of the total actualdevelopment spending for the year.

Totalcontributions and other expenses reached approximately RO 2.280 billion, risingby 8 percent compared to the approved budget of about RO 2.105 billion. Thisincrease is due to higher expenses in certain areas, most notably subsidies forpetroleum products, which amounted to RO 124 million compared to the approvedbudget of about RO 35 million. Furthermore, electricity sector subsidiesreached approximately RO 606 million, representing an increase of RO 86 millioncompared to the approved figures. This comes in implementation of the RoyalOrders to fix fuel selling prices.

TheState's General Budget by the end of 2025 officially recorded a financialdeficit of about RO 461 million, compared to the estimated budget deficit ofroughly RO 620 million, as a result of the increase in oil revenues.

Total public debt by the end of 2025 stood at roughly RO 14.6 billion, a decrease ofabout RO 15 million compared to 2024, while simultaneously meeting allfinancing needs and executing liability management operations without anyincrease in total debt.

ZaherMarhoon Al Abri, Director General of the Directorate General of Treasury andAccounts at the Ministry of Finance, pointed out that the actual performance ofthe State's General Budget was closely aligned with the approved budget. Thisalignment reflects the accuracy of financial planning and the realism of theassumptions upon which the approved budget estimates were based, in addition tothe governmental efforts exerted to enhance spending efficiency and managepublic finances competently.

Ina statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), he affirmed that the Ministry of Financecontinues to evaluate financial performance and is working in coordination withvarious government entities to enhance the efficiency of government spendingand diversify sources of public revenues in order to achieve the targets ofOman Vision 2040.

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