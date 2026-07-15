The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is investing up to $100 million in Jordan Kuwait Bank’s (JKB) second green bond and will also provide blended finance support of up to $690,000.

Proceeds from the issuance will be utilised for a range of climate-focused projects. The financing is expected to support investments that strengthen climate adaptation and resilience, a statement from IFC said.

The coupon on the transaction was not disclosed.

The current issuance follows Jordan's first green bond in 2023 through a partnership between IFC and JKB. Proceeds from that bond were directed towards green projects, including water and wastewater management initiatives, a critical priority for water-scarce Jordan.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com