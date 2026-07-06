Amman — Jordan Valley Authority (jva) Secretary-general Hisham Heisa On Saturday Evening Inaugurated A New Tourism Investment Project Overlooking The Waleh Dam In The Mleih District.

The venture, which is the first of its kind in the area, was launched in the presence of several MPs, senators and local government officials from Madaba Governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Heisa said that the project follows an investment agreement signed between JVA and the owner to utilise roads and JVA-owned land adjacent to the Waleh Dam, alongside other facilities.

The agreement falls within the authority’s policy to combat poverty and unemployment by facilitating investment projects that bring sustainable development to the region.

JVA operates with a development-oriented approach focused on progress and water resource management, the secretary-general added.

He noted that this project is part of a package of initiatives launched across JVA's jurisdiction to spur development under the government's Economic Modernisation Vision, while praising the project for creating job opportunities for local youth.

Heisa called on residents in Wadi Waleh, Mujib and the Barta waterfalls area to take advantage of the incentives offered by the authority to establish tourism-oriented projects.

He said that JVA will continue to support development and tourism ventures that stimulate economic activity and provide recreational spaces for citizens, adding that “streamlined investment procedures remain available to attract further opportunities to the region.”

For his part, the project’s owner, Hussein Sunid, said that the venture was built on a 26-dunum plot of land boasting a prime view of the dam in Thiban District.

Designed to serve as a recreational outlet for the local community and visitors from across the Kingdom, the first-of-its-kind project has already generated around 15 jobs for local residents, Sunid noted.

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