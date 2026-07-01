AMMAN — The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a $700 million loan to support Jordan's efforts to translate economic stability into stronger private investment, faster growth and the creation of more and better jobs.

The Jordan Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing II programme will support government reforms aimed at boosting private investment, expanding access to finance, creating employment opportunities and accelerating the Kingdom's green and digital transition, the World Bank said in a statement.

Jordan has maintained macroeconomic stability despite a challenging regional environment, recording real GDP growth of 2.8 per cent in 2025. The country also secured its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in more than two decades in 2024, which was reaffirmed in 2025, according to the statement.

The World Bank said that the next challenge is to convert this economic stability into higher levels of investment, stronger economic growth and broader employment opportunities.

"Jordan has navigated a difficult regional environment with discipline and determination, preserving macroeconomic stability and sustaining reform momentum," said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's Division Director for the Middle East Department.

"This programme will support ongoing efforts to strengthen private sector growth by making it easier and less costly to do business, expanding access to finance, including for women entrepreneurs, and advancing digital, green and energy sector reforms” Carret said in the statement.

“Together, these measures can help unlock investment and create the conditions for more and better jobs for Jordanians," he added.

The financing supports two complementary reform pillars under the government's Economic Modernisation Vision, the statement said.

According to the World Bank, the reforms are designed to make Jordan a more attractive destination for investment by streamlining sectoral licensing procedures, modernising the legal framework governing electronic and cross-border transactions, extending social protection to workers in flexible and part-time employment, and encouraging private sector investment in electricity transmission, generation and energy storage.

According to the statement, the programme also seeks to expand and diversify access to finance for businesses and entrepreneurs. It supports efforts to modernise capital markets and introduce new financing instruments, including crowdfunding and cash flow-based lending, which could particularly benefit micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which account for around 99 per cent of businesses in Jordan.

In addition, the reforms aim to expand access to business accounts for unbanked micro-entrepreneurs, promote green finance through the operationalisation of Jordan's National Green Taxonomy, modernise the legal framework for insurance products and advance the transition to fully digital government payments, it said.

The World Bank said that these measures are expected to reduce transaction costs, improve efficiency and promote greater digital inclusion.

The World Bank said that, with macroeconomic stability firmly established, the reforms represent an important step towards building a more inclusive economy driven by private investment and supported by green and digital transformation.

"The World Bank remains committed to supporting this agenda, turning stability into real opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs," it said.

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