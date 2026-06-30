AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan launched a new project, funded by the Japanese government in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The project addresses the growing challenges of drought, water scarcity, and climate change affecting the Jordanian agricultural sector, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The initiative, titled "From Scarcity to Sustainability: Building Adaptive Drought Interventions in Agriculture - Climate Adaptation and Drought Resilient Jordan," aims to promote the agroecological approach and showcase climate-smart agricultural practices.

The project targets drought affected and refugee hosting communities in northern Jordan.

A representative of Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat and Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hideki Asari attended the launch ceremony.

The initiative targets around 380 beneficiaries, which include smallholder farmers from both refugee and host communities, women-led cooperatives, and ministry employees in Ajloun, Jerash, and Northern Shuna.

FAO will implement the project in close cooperation with the National Agricultural Research Centre.

Key activities include distributing agricultural inputs and establishing demonstration sites for climate-smart practices, and the project also enhances institutional capacities in drought preparedness and water resource management.

Asari stressed Japan's commitment to supporting climate change adaptation efforts, noting that the project aligns with Japan's development cooperation policy for Jordan.

The ambassador expressed hope that the “timely intervention” will help Jordan address the severe impacts of drought at institutional and community levels.

He added that the project provides livelihood opportunities in vulnerable areas to support Jordan's sustainable economic growth.

Representing the Ministry of Agriculture, Khalil Omar said that drought related challenges cross national borders, stressing the need to enhance collective action, exchange knowledge, and transfer technology.

Omar also called for expanding climate finance and investing in scientific research and innovation, emphasising building effective partnerships across sectors to create more efficient, resilient, and sustainable agricultural and food systems.

Acting FAO Representative in Jordan Paul Opio noted that promoting agroecological and climate-smart agricultural practices serves as a “vital” investment in vulnerable areas, as this investment meets immediate adaptation needs and builds long-term resilience.

Opio stressed that building drought-resistant agricultural systems remains essential to achieve food security and economic stability.

The project contributes to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), Goal 13 (Climate Action), and Goal 15 (Life on Land).

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