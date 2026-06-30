American Express Middle East (AEME) has further expanded its strategic partnership with Network International, a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, with an agreement to help small and medium-sized businesses (SME) in the UAE to welcome American Express Card members.

This collaboration will expand American Express Card acceptance to over 85,000 new locations across the UAE.

The agreement makes Network the first fintech to work with American Express Middle East on its strategic approach to expand the number of in-store and online locations across the UAE. Through this collaboration, local and international American Express Card members are expected to gain access to new locations in the UAE, both in-store and online, broadening everyday spending opportunities.

By adding American Express as a payment choice, Network’s SME merchants can capture more spend and enhance the customer payment experience. Merchants will also benefit from a single consolidated statement to reconcile all their transactions, one streamlined settlement process, an easy onboarding experience, and a dedicated servicing contact, said a statement.

Mazin Khoury, Chief Executive Officer at American Express Middle East, said: “Our Card Members expect to use their American Express Cards wherever life takes them. This agreement with Network is an important step in enabling our Card Members to now use their Cards at over 85,000 new locations across the UAE, making American Express acceptance more accessible for everyday spend. At American Express, we’re proud to see more businesses accepting American Express in the Middle East region and globally.”

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network, said: “As the MEA region’s leading Merchant acquirer, Network is connecting businesses and consumers at an exceptional scale and reliability. We are proud to launch another first through this collaboration with American Express Middle East. Together, we will bring UAE merchants a seamless and convenient payments proposition, opening the door to a broader, high-value customer base. We are a growth partner, and we will continue building the infrastructure, partnerships, and possibilities that help businesses across the region thrive.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

