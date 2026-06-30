Mered, an award-winning real estate developer, has unveiled its ‘bay villas’, a unique collection of five waterfront residences on Al Reem Island. Each villa is named after an iconic city along the French Riviera and draws its identity from the character of its namesake destination.

The villas are designed by London-based interior studio Dseesion and form part of Riviera Residences, Mered’s landmark waterfront project designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron.

One of the defining architectural features of the collection is the inclusion of private internal courtyards. Rooted in regional architectural traditions, these landscaped spaces serve as a secluded oasis within each residence, providing natural light, privacy and a sense of tranquillity rarely found in contemporary waterfront developments.

The courtyards create a dialogue between Mediterranean and Emirati living traditions, reflecting the broader philosophy that underpins Riviera Residences.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Michael Belton said: “Luxury today is defined by individuality. Buyers are looking for homes that offer a genuine sense of identity and cannot be replicated elsewhere. With the Bay Villas, we wanted to create residences that are truly distinct in character. Each villa carries its own design inspiration and relationship with the waterfront, combining the timeless influence of the French Riviera with the cultural depth of Abu Dhabi.”

Riviera Residences occupies a prime first-line waterfront position on Reem Island - one of Abu Dhabi’s most active residential destinations and part of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the emirate’s international financial centre.

It will offer over 400 apartments and 11 villas, among them sky villas, bay villas and a penthouse, alongside landscaped gardens and an elegant waterfront promenade designed as a destination in its own right, where boutique retail, refined dining, and cafés are framed by breathtaking waterfront views and a vibrant social atmosphere.

Mered’s bay villas are positioned directly above the waterfront promenade, with uninterrupted views of the sea and Al Reem skyline, a Beach Club within a three-minute walk, and immediate access to Riviera Residences’ wider resort-style amenities.

These include more than 15,000 plants integrated throughout the landscape, 4 pools, wellness facilities, elegant lounges, a Sky Garden on the 17th floor, and five themed children’s zones, it added.

Mered pointed out that the development reflects the continued evolution of Abu Dhabi’s premium residential market, where demand is shifting toward design-led homes that prioritise privacy, architectural distinction, and long-term value.

As per the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the emirate recorded AED 66 billion in real estate transactions in Q1 2026, marking its strongest quarterly performance to date. Reem Island remained one of the most active investment zones, generating AED 9 billion in transactions

The landscape design has been conceived by Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (Paris), one of the world’s leading landscape architecture practices, working in close collaboration with Herzog & de Meuron. Rather than serving as a decorative layer, the landscape shapes the microclimate, enhancing shade, creating visual privacy, and reinforcing a sense of resort seclusion.

Enabling works at Riviera Residences have been completed, with construction progressing on schedule. Phase 1 delivery is targeted for Q1 2029.

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