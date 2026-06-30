Muscat – The official price of Omani crude oil for delivery inAugust 2026 settled at USD 66.69 per barrel today.

Today's price recorded a rise of USD 2.21 compared to last Friday’s price of USD 64.48.

Itis noteworthy that the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery inthe current month of June stood at USD 104.73 per barrel, marking a decrease of USD 19.32 compared to the delivery price for last May.

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