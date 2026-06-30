STOCKHOLM- Airline SAS said on Tuesday it would buy ​up to 40 widebody aircraft from Europe's Airbus in a more than $10 billion deal, the ​largest investment in ​the Scandinavian carrier's history.

The investment comes just two years after the airline, part-owned by Air France-KLM, came out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy following years ⁠of financial difficulties and a huge drop in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Airbus order represents the highest-value aircraft order ever placed by SAS, with a total list price of over $10 billion," SAS said in a statement.

The order follows a ​deal last year ‌for 55 ⁠Embraer regional aircraft worth ⁠around $4 billion.

"These investments represent the most significant modernization of the SAS fleet in decades, delivering substantial ​improvements in fuel efficiency, noise performance and customer experience," SAS ‌said.

The airline, founded in 1946 when the ⁠national flag carriers of Denmark, Norway and Sweden joined up, has struggled in recent years to compete with low-cost carriers.

Several share issues and restructuring plans failed to address underlying problems with high costs and low demand.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allowed SAS to restructure debt of more than $2 billion, to adjust its fleet and delist its stock with the new owners taking on a more profitable business.

In 2025, SAS, whose corporate headquarters are in Sweden, booked an operating profit of ‌3 billion Swedish crowns ($308.5 million) on the back of higher ⁠passenger numbers and revenue. That compared to an operating ​loss of 2.1 billion in 2024.

SAS' plans include a significant expansion at Copenhagen Airport, its main airport hub, towards 2030, supporting an additional 25,000 jobs and contributing 25 ​billion Danish crowns ($3.81 ‌billion) to Denmark's GDP by 2030, the airline said.

($1 = ⁠9.7242 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.5615 Danish ​crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Simon Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)