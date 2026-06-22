The world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, have launched parallel human capital development programmes in Eastern and West Africa aimed at strengthening the continent’s aviation workforce.

The investments come against the backdrop of strong growth projections for African aviation. In its 20-year market outlook, Boeing forecasts that Africa will require 63,000 new aviation professionals, including 19,000 pilots, 24,000 cabin crew and 20,000 technicians. The manufacturer also projects commercial aviation services opportunities worth $235 billion over the same period.

The continent is expected to require 1,030 new aircraft valued at approximately $160 billion over the next two decades, more than doubling the current commercial fleet from about 740 aircraft to 1,560 by 2044.

Against this backdrop, both Airbus and Boeing this week announced major training initiatives in Ethiopia and Nigeria targeting senior management, engineering and technical specialists.

In Addis Ababa, Airbus unveiled a new Advanced Master programme in Aeronautical Management for 30 senior professionals from Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier.

Airbus Africa and Middle East president Gabriel Semelas said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to aviation excellence in Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the programme aligns with the carrier’s strategy of investing in people and leadership capacity. The airline is currently Africa’s largest operator of the Airbus A350 family, with 26 aircraft in service and additional orders.

In Lagos, Boeing has launched an advanced engineering training programme to strengthen maintenance and operational capability in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The programme, running from June 16 to July 29, will train 16 engineers from United Nigeria Airlines and ValueJet.

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