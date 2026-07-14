King Saud bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al Baha Region of Saudi Arabia, one of the airports operated by Cluster2 Airports, served nearly 700,000 passengers on domestic flights from the beginning of 2025 through the end of the first half of 2026, reported SPA.

Among its recent achievements, the airport earned the Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation from Airports Council International. It also received the Level 2 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation from the same organisation.

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