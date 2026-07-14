Egypt - Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad reviewed a package of proposed projects under the Sustainable Blue Economy in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (HESBERSGA) initiative, following recent regional meetings held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Environment said.

During a meeting with Sherif Abdel Rahim, Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA), Awad discussed the outcomes of the first regional committee meeting of the HESBERSGA project and the national focal points meeting of the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA).

Awad said the initiative aligns Egypt’s national development vision with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the priorities of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through integrated projects that protect marine ecosystems while promoting sustainable economic growth.

The meeting reviewed a proposal to upgrade environmental infrastructure in one of Egypt’s Red Sea marine protected areas, including the installation of environmentally friendly mooring buoys, designated safe anchorage zones, navigation support systems, environmental monitoring equipment, and training programmes for protected-area inspectors and yacht operators. The measures are intended to safeguard coral reefs while supporting the sustainable development of marine tourism.

Awad directed officials to complete accurate mapping of coral reef locations, establish dedicated mooring systems for yachts and diving boats, create safe waiting areas, and strengthen environmental monitoring and capacity-building programmes to minimise damage to sensitive marine habitats.

Officials also reviewed a proposed green ports programme covering Red Sea ports, which includes comprehensive environmental audits, the implementation of ISO 14001 environmental management standards, real-time air and water quality monitoring, and enhanced waste management systems aimed at reducing pollution and carbon emissions.

The meeting further discussed an integrated marine spatial planning project designed to improve the governance of economic activities along Egypt’s Red Sea coastline while ensuring the long-term conservation of marine protected areas and environmentally sensitive habitats.

Awad also reviewed the outcomes of the PERSGA national focal points meeting, highlighting ongoing regional cooperation in marine pollution control, emergency response, scientific research, environmental monitoring and information sharing through an early warning network and a regional marine emergency assistance centre.

She stressed the importance of developing a national plan to combat illegal fishing in the Red Sea and reducing the use of plastic bags in coastal tourist destinations to curb marine litter and protect fragile marine ecosystems.

Awad reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation to safeguard the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, describing the Sustainable Blue Economy initiative as a key framework for balancing economic development with the long-term conservation of marine and coastal ecosystems.

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