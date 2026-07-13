Bahrain could become only the second country in the region to host a Six Flags theme park under an ambitious proposal designed to create a world-class entertainment destination that complements, rather than competes with, the successful Saudi attraction.

The proposal, submitted by Capital Trustees Board member Dr Bashar Ahmedi, has been endorsed by the board’s general-secretariat and referred to Sustainable Development Minister and Economic Development Board chief executive officer Noor Al Khulaif for consideration. It has also won the backing of Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee.

Dr Ahmedi said Bahrain’s vision was not to replicate Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, but to develop a destination with its own identity and globally recognised attractions.“We are not looking for the same Six Flags concept, knowing that is a five-hour road trip from Bahrain,” he told the GDN.

“We want Six Flags under a new concept with record-breaking ideas.“It is not competition with Riyadh that we seek – it is a unique offer of our own.”Now open in Saudi Arabia, Six Flags Qiddiya City has become one of the world’s most talked-about theme parks, featuring a string of record-breaking rides, including Falcons Flight – the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster reaching 195 metres, speeds of 250kmph and stretching 4.25km.

Other headline attractions include the world’s tallest free-standing shot tower, tallest pendulum ride, tallest tilt coaster and tallest inverted triple-launch roller coaster.

Dr Ahmedi said Bahrain should take inspiration from that success while creating attractions unavailable close by.

The next-level ride concepts are:

Hybrid Water-Coasters: Taking inspiration from record-shredding rides like Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas, future rides will feature dynamic splash effects.

Interactive Dark Rides: Following the concept of the upcoming The Enchanted Greenhouse at Six Flags Qiddiya City, parks can blend cutting-edge multimedia projections with lifelike animatronics to create narrative-driven family attractions.

Straddle-Seat Launch Coasters: Leveraging concepts similar to the Quantum Accelerator at Six Flags New England, straddle-seat hover-bike designs with dual-launch systems provide the feeling of open-air flight for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The suggested locations for the attractions could be in the coastal areas between Busaiteen and Manama, Manama and Salman Town, Askar and Jaw or nearby Bilaj Al Jazayer.“Our objective is to give visitors a reason to come specifically to Bahrain,” he said.

“This project can become another landmark that strengthens the kingdom’s tourism and entertainment sector.”Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman and Bahrain Chamber treasurer MP Ahmed Al Salloom said the proposal represented a strategic opportunity to diversify Bahrain’s economy.

“A project of this scale would generate significant economic activity through tourism, hospitality, retail, transport and investment,” he said. “It would create quality employment opportunities for Bahrainis while enhancing the kingdom’s position as a leading regional destination for family entertainment.”

Committee vice-chairwoman MP Zainab Abdulamir said a Bahraini Six Flags could also become a catalyst for wider investment. “Bahrain has repeatedly shown that innovative projects can have an impact far beyond the kingdom’s size,” she said.

“If developed with a distinctive Bahraini identity and internationally recognised attractions, this project could attract visitors from across the GCC and beyond while supporting the growth of our tourism and creative sectors.”

Supporters also pointed to comments by Capital Trustees Board vice-chairwoman Dr Khulood Al Qattan, who has consistently highlighted the importance of investing in landmark tourism and entertainment projects that enhance Bahrain’s urban landscape, diversify the economy and reinforce sustainable development goals.

“If approved, Bahrain would become the second Asian host of a Six Flags park, adding another internationally recognised attraction to the kingdom’s growing tourism portfolio while offering a distinctly Bahraini experience built around innovation, originality and record-breaking entertainment,” said Dr Al Qattan.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort enterprise. The company operates a portfolio of 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 US states, Canada and Mexico, as well as the amusement park in Saudi Arabia.

Focused on its purpose of creating ‘FUN, thrills, and a lifetime of memories’, Six Flags provides immersive entertainment to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides and thrilling water parks powered by ‘beloved intellectual property’ such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics and PEANUTS.

Attracting the company to Bahrain may be more challenging than the Capital Trustees Board envisage.

Six Flags is currently downsizing rather than expanding its total number of parks. As part of a portfolio optimisation strategy, the company agreed to sell seven of its locations across North America.

Industry insiders suggest the board aims to improve liquidity and concentrate its capital on properties with the greatest potential for innovation and higher guest returns, although others believe that to be the case only in the US and a new opportunity in the Gulf region may be too attractive to ignore.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).