Majid Al Futtaim, a leading mall developer and leisure pioneer in the region, has opened Explorers, a new indoor family entertainment destination at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai, combining free-play attractions including a multi-level soft-play adventure with climbing structures, tunnels and slides with educational workshops.

Thoughtfully designed for children aged 1-12 years and their families, Explorers is a one-of-a-kind adventure where your imagination runs wild, said the Emirati developer in a statement.

Located at City Centre Mirdif, Explorers reimagines family entertainment by fuelling imagination and adventure, turning play into moments that light up childhood.

The venue features three themed play zones alongside instructor-led workshops designed to promote creativity, physical activity and hands-on learning, as the retail and leisure developer expands its family entertainment offering.

The play areas include Wildwood Treetops, a multi-level soft-play adventure with climbing structures, tunnels and slides; Little Acorns, a dedicated zone for toddlers; and River Play, an interactive area focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based activities.

In addition, Explorers also offers a selection of interactive workshops each inspired by children's natural curiosity and love of discovery. Every space has been designed to encourage movement, creativity, imagination, and hands-on exploration while making family outings easier, more rewarding, and genuinely enjoyable for everyone.

Ignace Lahoud, the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and Lifestyle, said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to create meaningful experiences that bring families together. Explorers at City Centre Mirdif reflects our commitment to developing innovative concepts that combine entertainment, learning, and creativity in a way that feels both engaging and enriching.”

Wildwood Treetops is an abstract soft-play adventure featuring more than 20 interactive elements that encourage movement, climbing, exploration, and active challenges, inviting young explorers to navigate a suspended net-based world complete with balconies, towers, tunnels, pods, and spiral slides.

Little Acorns provides a dedicated sanctuary for toddlers, with safe and age-appropriate play features designed to support early development and River Play delivers a sensory-rich environment where explorers can experiment, explore, and learn through interactive stations inspired by science, technology, engineering, and mathematics principles, he explained.

“Today’s families are seeking experiences that go beyond traditional play, and Explorers has been designed to nurture curiosity, encourage imagination, and inspire discovery through immersive, hands-on experiences. We are proud to introduce a destination where children can learn, create, and explore while making lasting memories with their loved ones,” stated Lahoud.

Explorers also offers workshops in cooking, woodworking, public speaking, creative arts and pottery, providing children with opportunities to develop practical and creative skills through guided sessions, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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