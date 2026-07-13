Fourteen countries accounted for 68.8% of Egypt’s total foreign trade during the first half (July–December) of fiscal year 2025/26, with combined trade reaching $50.616bn, according to a report published by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The total comprised imports worth $36.147bn and exports amounting to $14.469bn.

According to the report, Egypt’s total foreign trade during the period reached $73.540bn, including $52.647bn in imports and $20.893bn in exports.

The United States remained Egypt’s largest trading partner during the period, with bilateral trade totalling $8.709bn, comprising $6.570bn in imports and $2.139bn in exports.

The United Arab Emirates ranked second, with total trade amounting to $7.028bn, including imports worth $3.606bn and exports of $3.422bn.

China came third, with bilateral trade reaching $6.845bn, driven largely by imports of $6.609bn, while Egyptian exports to China totalled $235.6m.

Saudi Arabia ranked fourth, with total trade of $5.586bn, comprising imports worth $4.647bn and exports of $939m.

Germany placed fifth, with bilateral trade amounting to $3.271bn, including imports of $2.303bn and exports valued at $968.9m.

Trade with Italy reached $2.824bn, comprising $1.372bn in imports and $1.451bn in exports, followed by Turkey with bilateral trade of $2.753bn, including imports worth $1.767bn and exports of $985.7m.

The United Kingdom ranked eighth, with total trade of $2.699bn, including imports worth $1.270bn and exports amounting to $1.428bn.

Trade between Egypt and Switzerland totalled $2.333bn, comprising imports worth $937.4m and exports of $1.396bn.

Brazil followed with bilateral trade reaching $2.175bn, including imports of $1.986bn and exports worth $189.4m.

India ranked eleventh among Egypt’s largest trading partners, with total trade amounting to $1.875bn, including imports worth $1.665bn and exports of $209.6m.

Russia followed with bilateral trade of $1.660bn, comprising imports worth $1.617bn and exports of $43.2m.

Trade with France totalled $1.627bn, including imports of $999.4m and exports worth $628.2m.

Spain ranked fourteenth, with bilateral trade reaching $1.225bn, comprising imports worth $794.1m and exports of $431.1m.

According to the CBE, trade with all other countries not individually identified in the report totalled $22.924bn during the period, including imports worth $16.499bn and exports amounting to $6.424bn.

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