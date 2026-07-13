Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, and fish in Egyptian markets increased on Sunday, July 12th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of white poultry increased by 2.8% to EGP 79.9, while the meat’s price rose by 2.8% to 453.6 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish amounted to EGP 97.1, recording a daily increase of 9%.

In the dairy sector, the price of a liter of packaged milk edged up by 0.5% to EGP 46.6, whereas a carton of white eggs also climbed by 1.2% to EGP 100.2.