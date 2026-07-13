Arab Finance: Prices of building materials and fertilizers increased in Egyptian markets on Sunday, July 12th, 2026, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate dropped by 10.3% to EGP 19,195, while a ton of ammonium nitrate climbed by 3.9% to EGP 26,062.

The price of urea increased by 3.1% to EGP 26,775 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement jumped by 1.3% to EGP 4,033.

The price of a ton of investment-grade steel reached EGP 38,116 per ton, a daily rise of 0.1%.

Likewise, Ezz Steel went up by 0.1% to EGP 40,127 per ton.