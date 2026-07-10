Arab Finance: Prices of building materials and fertilizers in the Egyptian market jumped on Thursday, July 9th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center of the Cabinet (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate increased by 2% to EGP 20,128 per ton.

Similarly, the price of a ton of ammonium nitrate rose by 0.9% to EGP 25,495 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 26,318 per ton, reflecting a daily increase of 1.8%.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement climbed by 3.2% to EGP 4,181, while a ton of investment-grade steel edged up by 0.4% to EGP 38,415.

Ezz Steel amounted to EGP 39,940 per ton, a daily increase of 0.1%.