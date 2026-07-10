Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, offered EGP 120 billion in treasury bills (T-bills) on Thursday, July 9th, 2026, to finance the state's general budget needs.

According to the CBE's website, the offering comprises two tranches. The first is valued at EGP 50 billion with a tenor of 182 days, while the second amounts to EGP 70 billion with a tenor of 364 days.

The government regularly issues local debt instruments, mainly T-bills and treasury bonds, to finance the budget deficit and meet its funding requirements through a range of maturities in line with its public debt management strategy.

Banks operating in the local market, particularly state-owned lenders, are among the largest investors in T-bills and treasury bonds due to their relatively low risk and high liquidity.