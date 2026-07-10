Arab Finance: Proptech platform Property Finder Egypt has signed a cooperation protocol with the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) to implement training and qualification programs for real estate brokers as part of efforts to support their licensing under Egypt's regulatory framework.

The initiative is aligned with Law No. 21 of 2022, which amended the regulation of commercial agency work and certain commercial and real estate brokerage activities. The law requires all brokers to obtain government-issued licenses in order to continue practicing.

The protocol comes ahead of the July 2026 deadline for brokers to regularize their status. Through the partnership, Property Finder Egypt will work with GOEIC to help brokers meet the licensing requirements and comply with the applicable regulations governing the sector.