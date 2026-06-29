Arab Finance: Upwyde Developments has partnered with BirdNest to launch Commonhaus, a serviced apartments concept at its Skyramp mixed-use development in Sheikh Zayed, with BirdNest taking on the management and operation of 130 serviced units within the project, as per a press release.

Under the agreement, BirdNest has been appointed the exclusive operator of Commonhaus, using its technology-driven residential hospitality and asset management platform to oversee the serviced apartments.

The launch expands the offering at Skyramp, a 12-acre mixed-use development with investments of EGP7 billion. The project brings together residential, administrative, commercial, and hospitality components within a single destination.

According to Upwyde Developments, the introduction of Commonhaus is intended to integrate serviced apartments into the project while offering investors fully finished and furnished units under a professional management model.

For BirdNest, the partnership represents an expansion of its operating platform through the full-scale management of the Commonhaus concept. The company said the technology-enabled operating system is designed to support the management of income-generating serviced apartments at the West Cairo development.

The project will incorporate digital management tools, flexible leasing options, and lifestyle programs as part of its operating model, with the aim of supporting property operations while addressing changing customer needs.

"Launching the ‘Commonhaus' project and partnering with the BirdNest platform reflect the core of our vision to develop future-ready real estate communities and create a remarkable customer experience that responds to evolving market dynamics, and meets the changing needs of modern communities. Through strategic collaborations with trusted partners, we continue to create and deliver integrated destinations that generate tangible impact and drive sustainable long-term value," Fadel Samir, Co-CEO of the Commercial Sector at Upwyde Developments, stated.

"We are introducing a unique model for professionally managed serviced apartments that seamlessly blends sophisticated design, the highest hospitality standards, and robust investment fundamentals. This positions 'Commonhaus' as a new benchmark for luxury hospitality-inspired living, and secures investment opportunities within West Cairo's rapidly evolving landscape," he added.

For his part, Mostafa El-Nahawy, CEO and Co-founder of BirdNest, emphasized: "We are delighted to partner with Upwyde Developments as the exclusive operator of the ‘Commonhaus’ project, combining our advanced digital solutions and operational expertise to deliver seamless project management and an elevated experience for both investors and guests. This collaboration brings together our vision with Upwyde Developments’ proven track record of delivering future-ready projects that respond to the evolving needs of modern communities while creating integrated customer experiences"