Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) has entered into a strategic partnership with SOKNA to provide a comprehensive, organized, and dignified cemetery experience in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

This collaboration integrates the group’s extensive experience in real estate development with SOKNA's research-based vision aimed at improving the overall experience and redefining cemetery services in Egypt.

Under the first phase of the partnership, SOKNA will be responsible for the sales and management of BOSTAN cemeteries, which were developed and built by TMG Holding on 188 feddans in a strategic location accessible via the Suez Road.

Meanwhile, the real estate development group will allocate SOKNA offices within all locations and branches of TMG across Egypt.

The BOSTAN project was created to provide individuals and families with a modern experience that ensures comfort via several features, including directional signage, dedicated waiting areas, event halls, and a mosque. This is in addition to 24-hour security and safety measures, along with carefully studied solutions to address the challenges faced by families during times of loss.

Hesham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG Holding, stated: "Through our experience in developing these communities, we noticed a clear gap and need in the cemetery services sector for a more organized and professional management model for this sector.”

“Moreover, with our partnership with SOKNA, we seek to provide a new standard for cemetery services that aligns with the integrated community model we adopt, allowing for a combination of TMG's expertise in real estate development and SOKNA's distinguished and specialized operational capabilities in providing organized solutions that meet growing market needs and contribute to raising the level of services provided to the Egyptian families,” he added.

On his part, Engineer Ahmed Gaballah, Founder and CEO of SOKNA, highlighted: “This partnership allows us to provide an integrated, organized, and dignified experience that individuals and families deserve when facing times of bereavement, and it also opens wide horizons for smooth future expansion on both regional and global levels."

During 2025, TMG Holding topped the 20 best-selling developers that achieved around EGP 1.56 trillion in contracted sales.