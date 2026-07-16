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Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) has renewed its 60 million riyals ($16 million) shariah-complaint loan facility with Al Rajhi Capital.
The facility has a one-year tenor, with the Tadawul-listed investment firm planning to deploy the capital to fund its expansion plan.
SAIC said it has pledged a portion of its investment portfolio assets equivalent to the value of the credit facilities as a guarantee, along with a promissory note.
A month earlier, the company had renewed a SAR 100 million credit facility with Alinma Bank to support its expansion.
https://www.zawya.com/en/capital-markets/loans/saudi-saic-renews-267mln-shariah-complaint-loan-facility-w6fkx6ya
(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)
bindu.rai@lseg.com